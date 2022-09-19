Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.31% of UTA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of UTA Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

