EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

