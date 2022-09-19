M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $17.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

