M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $101.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.62. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.