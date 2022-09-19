M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $45.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.