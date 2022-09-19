EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 868.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.