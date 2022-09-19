EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after buying an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $139.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

