EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 490.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.52.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

