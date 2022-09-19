EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $826.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $785.01 and its 200 day moving average is $708.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

