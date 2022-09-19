M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,110 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.60 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.