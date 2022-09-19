M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,110 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.60 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
