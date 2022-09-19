Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 170.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $287.32 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.35 and a 200-day moving average of $230.08.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

