M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $241,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

