M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

