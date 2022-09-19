Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,210 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BABA opened at $86.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

