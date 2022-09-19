M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.