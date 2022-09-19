M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Truist Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:TFC opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
