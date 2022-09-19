M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.31% of NewAge as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBEV. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NewAge by 127.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 338,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 189,189 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NewAge by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge Price Performance

NBEV stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NewAge Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

(Get Rating)

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.