Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $752,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Shares of APD stock opened at $247.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.58 and a 200-day moving average of $244.06. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

