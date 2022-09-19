Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.12% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 453,476 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

