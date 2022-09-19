Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $637,000 Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PetMed Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PetMed Express by 46.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

