Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Ross Stores by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $90.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

