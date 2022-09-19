Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 76,929 AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 2.24% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.