Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 76,929 AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 2.24% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.