Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.8 %

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $68.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.