Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $55.17 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

