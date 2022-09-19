iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IYY opened at $95.12 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $88.73 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.