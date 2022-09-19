Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

