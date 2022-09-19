AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova Stock Down 1.2 %

AstroNova Company Profile

ALOT stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 million, a PE ratio of -622.50 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Articles

