Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,898 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day moving average is $149.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

