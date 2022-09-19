Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Expands By 26.3%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Air T

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,793 shares of company stock valued at $130,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air T Stock Up 3.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRT. TheStreet raised Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AIRT stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Featured Stories

