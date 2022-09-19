M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $277,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $18,145,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
