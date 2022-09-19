M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $277,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $18,145,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.