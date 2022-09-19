Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 4.9 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NOK opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.