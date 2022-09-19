Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,532,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $132.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

