Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 7,720 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FPE opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

