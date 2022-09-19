Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 666 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT stock opened at $246.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $227.97 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.97.

