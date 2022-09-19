Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,573 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Trane Technologies worth $56,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $155.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $144.83. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

