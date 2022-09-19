Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Sells C$983,534.70 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total transaction of C$983,534.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at C$9,192,056.29.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$9.77 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 48.85.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1962831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

