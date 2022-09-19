Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 35.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 56.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $129.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $113.47 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

