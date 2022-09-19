Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,808 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $122.96 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $174.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

