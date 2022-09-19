Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Atlassian worth $58,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after purchasing an additional 346,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,646,000 after purchasing an additional 353,625 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

TEAM opened at $242.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.28. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

