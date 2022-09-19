Head-To-Head Review: Escalade (ESCA) and Its Competitors

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Escalade to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Escalade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalade and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Escalade $313.61 million $24.41 million 6.13 Escalade Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.02

Dividends

Escalade’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Escalade. Escalade is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Escalade pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Escalade pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Escalade has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Escalade and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalade 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalade Competitors 51 413 897 12 2.63

As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 124.92%. Given Escalade’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Escalade has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Escalade and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalade 7.21% 15.47% 8.20% Escalade Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Volatility & Risk

Escalade has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalade’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Escalade beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, SIK, BearX, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brand names; safety products under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, Air Hockey, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard tables and accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gold Crown, Centennial, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, Players, Minnesota Fats, and Mosconi brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Winmau, Arachnid, Accudart, and Nodor brands; water sports products under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Zume Games, and Viva Sol brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

