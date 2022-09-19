Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

