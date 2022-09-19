Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Momentive Global Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of MNTV opened at $7.00 on Monday. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

