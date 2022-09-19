ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 614,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after buying an additional 401,269 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.