Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Scheid Vineyards and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 38 127 423 23 2.71

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 93.59%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ peers have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.28 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.07

Scheid Vineyards’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards peers beat Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

