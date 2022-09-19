Head to Head Survey: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) vs. Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zovio and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 1 0 0 0 1.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Zovio currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,149.21%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

This table compares Zovio and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -17.80% -144.02% -21.50% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and NaaS Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $263.03 million 0.03 -$42.35 million ($1.23) -0.18 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.46 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

NaaS Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Summary

NaaS Technology beats Zovio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

