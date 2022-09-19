Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $59.87 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,663 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.34% of Camden Property Trust worth $59,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,692,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

