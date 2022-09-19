Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.31% of Molina Healthcare worth $60,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $339.37 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $361.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,253,691. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

