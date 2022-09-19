Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,770 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Exelon worth $61,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.21 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

