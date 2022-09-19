Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $66.76 Million Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 10.94% of Transcat worth $66,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Transcat by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 509.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Transcat stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.34 million, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

