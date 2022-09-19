Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.17% of TELUS worth $62,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $21.69 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

