Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 159,809 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,809 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.71% of Starwood Property Trust worth $52,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of STWD opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

